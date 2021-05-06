Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 139.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

