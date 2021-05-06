DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.750-2.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.39. 2,089,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

