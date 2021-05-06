Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$52.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

