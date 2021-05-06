Desjardins Weighs in on Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$36.13 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.79 and a 12-month high of C$36.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.