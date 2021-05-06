Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $15.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.82.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

