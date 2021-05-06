Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $168.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.88.

Celanese stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.36. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

