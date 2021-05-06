Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $53.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Terex stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

