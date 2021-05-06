Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.02 ($64.73).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €50.88 ($59.86) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.63.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

