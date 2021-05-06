Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.37 ($65.15).

DPW stock opened at €50.88 ($59.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.63.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

