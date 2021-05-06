Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,737.0 days.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.23.

DWHHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

