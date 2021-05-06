Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

DXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.00. 11,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. Analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.10%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

