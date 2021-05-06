Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLGNF. Barclays downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

DLGNF stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

