Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

