Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,035 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

