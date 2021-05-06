Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

