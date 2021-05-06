Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Separately, Stephens cut Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

