Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Educational Development Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.