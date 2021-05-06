Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iteris were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 123,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Iteris by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $7,147,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

ITI stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

