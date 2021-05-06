Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPS stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

