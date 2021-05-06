Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.29. 6,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,123. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

