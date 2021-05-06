Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CL King boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

DIN stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $7,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

