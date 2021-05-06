Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

DIOD stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 14,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Diodes by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

