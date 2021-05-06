DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,467. The stock has a market cap of $292.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

