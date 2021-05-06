district0x Market Cap Hits $184.08 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market cap of $184.08 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About district0x

district0x is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

