Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$61.24 and last traded at C$63.13. 104,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 112,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.17.

About Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

