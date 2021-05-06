Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.34. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,743 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.