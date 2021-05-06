Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.