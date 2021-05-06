Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.53

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Domtar alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,899,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.