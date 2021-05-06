Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 490.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.