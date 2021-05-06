DopeCoin Market Cap Tops $535,799.12 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $535,799.12 and approximately $20,709.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.25 or 0.00596751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002446 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

