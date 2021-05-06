Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.92

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.92 and last traded at $151.54, with a volume of 592353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

