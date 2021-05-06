Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 892,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 128,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $127.00 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.