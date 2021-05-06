Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.