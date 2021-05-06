Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831,101 shares of company stock worth $532,839,689 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

