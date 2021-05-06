Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $275.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

