Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 137 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

