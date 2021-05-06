DPRating Market Cap Achieves $837,994.04 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $837,994.04 and approximately $40,717.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.80 or 0.00802337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00102508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.59 or 0.09061137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

