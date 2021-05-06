Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,140,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

