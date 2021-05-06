Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DREUF. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.