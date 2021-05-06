Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -370.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

