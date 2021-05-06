Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

