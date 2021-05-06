Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 460,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 173,703 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1,031.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

