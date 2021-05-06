Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,926.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

