Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,819 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

AVB stock opened at $187.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

