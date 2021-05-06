Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Boeing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in The Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

