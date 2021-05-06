Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $57.58 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

