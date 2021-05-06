Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.48 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

