Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,428.82.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,472.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,426.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,243.70. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,007.17 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

