Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $150.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

