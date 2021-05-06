Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,743 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS stock opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $359.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.64 and its 200 day moving average is $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

